NAB 2014: Satellite & Remote

Vislink Mantis MSAT

LAS VEGAS—I like balance as it makes me comfortable, and comfortable is how I feel as a broadcaster having many tools at my disposal. At this year’s NAB Show broadcasters can choose from satellite equipment makers, microwave equipment suppliers and IP-based bonded cellular vendors to get their content back to the studio. Whether it’s from across the street, across town, or half-way around the world, there’s an affordable solution just waiting for you.



SATELLITE

ABE ELETTRONICA SRL will tune in their “RXS” DVB-S/S2 multistream receiver for backhauling and contribution. It includes a demodulator for broadcast and DSNG applications and supports all modulation schemes (QPSK, 8-PSK, 16-APSK and 32-APSK), as well as multistream, decryption, wide dynamic IF “L” Band input level range and adaptive equalization.

CLEAR CHANNEL SATELLITE will showcase Romantis, a high-throughput, ultra-compact UHP VSAT platform. Features include software-selectable, universal functionality that supports SCPC links, hub-centric TDM/TDMA and hubless TDMA networking. It provides for ultra-fast startup and is compatible with C-, Ku- and Ka-bands.

DAWNCO will bring the D5500 satellite receiver decoder (IRD) for MPEG-2/ MPEG-4/DVBS/DVB-S2, designed for all broadcast applications, HD/SD, MPEG- 2 or MPEG-4, including IP, satellite, and cable headends. The company will also showcase their HD-ready LNB with 5 kHz stability and TI filter.

Cobham Nano TX

DEKTEC DIGITAL VIDEO B.V. will demo the DTA-2115, an all-standard PCIe modulator with support for ATSC, QAM, DVB-C2, DVB-T2, ISDB-T, CMMB, DTMB, DVB-S, DVB-S2, ISDB-S and DAB+ modulation. The unit provides up to 72 MHz bandwidth for DVB-C2 and DVB-S2 support with ultra-low phase noise.

VIKING SATCOM will highlight their 3.8-meter motorized dual-axis Tx Rx VSAT antenna system, as well as their dual-axis upgrade for existing antennas. The company will also show their 2.4-meter Quick Deploy antenna, along with the 1.2-meter Quick-Deploy Manpack antenna system.

Nucomm’s CPTx-II compact portable transmitter systemVISLINK is bringing the Mantis MSAT, a one-man portable satellite terminal that can deliver HD video from anywhere in the world. Also look for the NewSwift 2.4-meter motorized antenna system, which features full remote control and can be deployed in less than five minutes.

WORK MICROWAVE will show their DVBS2 broadcast modulator, along with the IP-Modem SK-IP, that optimizes throughput to increase network bandwidth for service providers. The company will also demo their fixed-frequency block converter and DVB-S2 demodulator.

TRUCKS AND MICROWAVE

ABE ELETTRONICA SRL will show their “DML” series of DTV microwave links for fixed (STL) and mobile applications, using agile, high capacity links.

ACCELERATED MEDIA TECHNOLOGIES (AMT) will display their next-generation broadcast truck platforms, including 11 new broadcast vehicles. With the retirement of the Ford E Series, there are a host of new vehicle options never before available to broadcasters.

BMS will arrive with their NTxx23-S SidePanel COFDM transmitter for Sony HDC-2400 or HDC-2500 cameras. Also look for the NT5723HD wireless camera back transceiver Kit, DR2957-HDM monitor- back COFDM receiver, Heli-Coder 4 (HC4) airborne video transmitter, and DR6000MK2 six-way diversity COFDM receiver.

BSI (BROADCAST SPORTS, INC) will show its Real Freedom camera product line that offers users what it says is the highest resolution and video quality available in a wireless camera system. It features 1080p/60 and 10-bit, 4:2:2 sampling with H.264 encoding and DVB-T2 modulation.

COBHAM is bringing their Nano HDTX, reportedly the world’s smallest wireless HD transmitter. Suited for POV and bodyworn applications, the Nano HDTX employs Cobham COFDM and H.264 encoding technology. Also look for their new receiver platform with 1080p60 4:2:2 10-bit decoding capabilities.

E-N-G MOBILE SYSTEMS will highlight the EuroVAN, a new generation of vehicles for newsgathering, satellite and production, Also look for the Nogen II advanced power systems for technical vehicles.

FRONTLINE COMMUNICATIONS will display a Nissan NV SR (standard roof), rugged full-frame V-8 chassis vehicle with a MEPS 6.3kW engine-mounted generator, 13,500 BTU roof top air conditioner, 30-foot mast, full-height 28RU equipment rack and 54-inches of finished interior height.

INTEGRATED MICROWAVE TECHNOLOGIES (IMT) will hit the floor with the Nucomm range booster amplifier that increases the transmission power of camera back and portable transmitters from 200 mW to 1 Watt. The company will also showcase the RF Central VClip microLite transmitter, Nucomm BackTalk receiver, and Nucomm Newscaster VT7.4 van transmitter. IMT will also showcase an “ENG motorcycle” outfitted with Nucomm’s CPTx-II compact portable transmitter system.

MOSELEY will fire up its DTV Link-A, which provides multiple DVB-ASI, Ethernet and T1 transport for STLs in 7 and 13 GHz bands. The company will also show its Event HD products for HD-ENG, including the Mobile Microwave Link, with data rates from 26 Mbps to 76 Mbps.

GEFEN is bringing GefenTV Wireless for HDMI to the show. The 60 GHz system delivers 1080p full HD content up to 10 meters with no line of sight requirements. It supports uncompressed video and all HDMI audio formats including High Bit Rate (HBR) 7.1 channel Dolby True-HD and DTS-HD Master Audio.

ROSS MOBILE PRODUCTIONS, a new division of Ross Video, will launch their new Mobile Production OT1 compact production vehicle.

SILVUS TECHNOLOGIES will be radiating with the StreamCaster 3822 wireless MIMO transceiver, that features COFDM modulation, true 2 x 2 MIMO, and mesh networking capability. The company will also demo the StreamCaster 3800 wireless MIMO transceiver, with COFDM modulation and true 4 x 4 MIMO. Also look for their Stream- Caster Central Transceiver with bidirectional video and data transmission.

BONDED CELLULAR

BOXX TV will showcase new options for their Zenith long-range transmitter, which has been updated to reduce latency and add communications and control features.

BROADCAST INTERACTIVE MEDIA will demo the BIMvid Mobile Reporter App for iOS and Android. The tool allows reporters to publish and manage video directly from their smart-phone or tablet. Mobile Reporter is designed for quick online publication of video directly from the field.

COMREX will demo an updated LIVESHOT video and audio IP codec that delivers live video over a wide range of IP networks. It now features improved A/V delivery on challenging IP networks.

DEJERO will unveil its LIVE+ NewsBook Software for Mac that enables users to transmit live video feeds or recorded and edited files. Like other members of the LIVE+ Platform, NewsBook bonds multiple cellular, Wi-Fi and Ethernet connections to enable the transmission of high-quality, high-reliability and low-latency video.

Unified Video Technologies flightpack

LIVEU will hit the airwaves with the LU500, which at 2.2 pounds offers a combination of high performance and portability. They will also show the LiveU Xtender integrated antenna, the LU-Smart, which bonds internal Wi-Fi and cellular connections. Also look for the tiny LU400 portable HD video uplink device and the LU70 which bonds up to 14 3G/4G LTE, WiMAX and Wi-Fi modems.

TVU NETWORKS will be on the air with the TVUPack TM8200, which uses multiple independent 3G/4G/LTE, WiFi, WiMax, BGAN, Ka-Band/Ku-Band satellite and microwave connections. The company will also highlight the TVUPack Mini, a simple one-button solution. Also featured is TVU Anywhere for delivering content from iOS, Android and Windows mobile devices; along with the TVUPack Mini SE for Sony XDCAM camcorders.

STREAMBOX will showcase its Avenir Mini 2 HD/SD mobile broadcasting and streaming video encoder with integrated network bonding. The Avenir Mini 2 can bond multiple IP networks simultaneously (including 3G/4G, Wi-Fi, Internet and Ethernet) to transmit low-latency high-quality video for reliable video streaming, file recording and uploading.

VISLINK will demo its NewStream, a mobile transmission system that combines licensed and unlicensed RF technologies. The company will also highlight AirCam Max, which provides live high-quality HD/ SD transmission in a camera back unit. Also check out the L170, a customizable transmitter with swappable RF modules.

FLYPACKS

UNIFIED VIDEO TECHNOLOGIES will land with video production flightpacks. The quick-deployment systems are built for multi-city productions with tight timelines. The outside broadcast production flightpacks can be built and ready for use in a fraction of the time of traditional outside production units and utilize multipin connectors to make setup quick and easy.