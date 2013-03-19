Myers Returns as PBS TechCon 2013 sponsor

Myers has announced the company's return as an exhibitor and sponsor at the Public Television Service's Technical Conference (TechCon), held in conjunction with the upcoming NAB convention.

Myers has actively supported and participated in the annual event since its inception.

Myers personnel will host a ProTrack Users' session sponsored by the PBS Traffic Advisory Committee, designed to give station staff a first-hand look at the company's latest initiatives, as well as product and service enhancements. The Myers team will share best practices and provide a forum for station users to share knowledge and exchange tips for streamlining workflow and getting the greatest benefit from their ProTrack broadcast management system. The company will also participate in a Q & A panel within the NRT Traffic Workflow session. The seminar focuses on the integration of non real-time (NRT) content delivery within a station's everyday workflow.

"This annual PBS event offers us a great opportunity to share knowledge and ideas with our loyal end-users, as well as station management and industry partners; it inspires us to continue the development of new efficiencies, innovations and cost-effective solutions for the public media sector," said Crist Myers, president and CEO.