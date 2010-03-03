

Myers information Systems, Inc. provides traffic, scheduling, programming and sales management software to the perpetually evolving broadcast and narrowcast media environments. We have a diverse client portfolio in which we actively support thousands of unique channels across numerous broadcast models and industries. ProTrack TV and ProTrack Radio are comprehensive broadcast management software solutions designed to be the Digital Epicenter for broadcast and/or non-broadcast assets. Each application can be used independently of one another or seamlessly integrated to create a unified platform that supports content management, traffic, scheduling, media management and sales planning across multi-faceted media operations. NAB Booth #: N1615



Web site:www.myersinfosys.com



