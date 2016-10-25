MultiDyne to Feature Fiber Transport Solutions at NAB Show New York

NEW YORK–MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will have its latest fiber-optic signal transport products on display at the NAB Show New York. The company said the new products represent its goals of lighter weights, fewer components and greater format compatibility for its customers.



The openGear series modules for high-density audio, video and data signal transport has fiber cards to support two bidirectional links for HD-SDI signals to 1080p 3 Gbps. Those same cards also provide 8x8 signal capacities for AES and analog audio, Ethernet, data and GPIO control.



The BullDog, a 4K-compatible modular platform for broadcasters and production teams in the field, has a compact (3.5-inch H x 6-inch W x 12-inch L) rugged enclosure with high-density I/O capacity, as well as signal compatibility across HD-SDI video, audio, intercom, control data, tally and power requirements. A Bulldog configuration can include both send and receive units to move signals over a single fiber or it allows a user to transport signals from the field unit to modular openGear cards back at a receive site.



MultiDyne also will have a new addition to its FiberSaver line on display. The FiberSaver-12G accepts up to 36 optical signals for transport over two fibers and is compatible with 3 Gbps and 1.5 Gbps signals.



MultiDyne Video & Fiber Optic Systems will be located at booth 1103.



