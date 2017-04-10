MultiDyne Fiber Transport for Field Production Coming to 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2017 NAB Show, MultiDyne will present its new LightBrix VB-3800 Series fiber transport solution, which is designed to address evolving camera configurations efficiently and flexibly.

With its unique modules and adapters, it supports connectivity across today’s popular field production cameras. And having the camera position free of power outlets enables flexible setup, strike and mobility. It also adapts to the signal type and count of new and existing camera models. As new modules are added, it can meet the specifications of new camera models that come to market.

With its compact architecture, the VB-3800 ensures quick, easy mounting in advance of live shoots, with immediate pairing to a receive card in an openGear frame that’s ready for dashboard monitoring at the studio, head-end or mobile production truck.

The LightBrix VB-3800 Series offers several models built for mounting to POV box cameras and robotic PTZ heads, each of which supports between six and 24 fiber transport connections for video, audio, data and Ethernet. It also transports multichannel camera signals, including 4K quad-link and 12G, as well as optional supply power from the base unit to the transmitter and camera via SMPTE hybrid cable.

As the product line expands, the VB-3800 Series will evolve to accommodate UHD scaling and signal conversions, including conversions of 4K quad-link input signals to 12G and HDMI at the output.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. MultiDyne will be in boothC5109.