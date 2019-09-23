More Than 50 First-Time Exhibitors Join NAB Show New York

NEW YORK—Fifty-one companies will exhibit for the first time at the 2019 NAB Show New York, held Oct. 16–17 at the Jacob K. Javits Convention Center, where attendees can explore new products and technologies through in-depth exhibits and experiential demonstrations.

The 50-plus first-time exhibitors continue a trend of innovative companies doing business at NAB Show New York, where 30% of this year’s exhibiting companies are new to NAB Show New York within the last two years.

NAB Show New York showcases emerging technology for the media and entertainment industry through unique conference programming, industry workshops and nearly 300 exhibits.

“The strong showing of first-time exhibitors in recent years is a testament to NAB Show New York’s evolution as an important catalyst in driving innovation and thought leadership in the industry,” said NAB Executive Vice President of Conventions and Business Operations Chris Brown.

Also new to the 2019 show floor is the Pop-up Marketplace and Theater. Open to all NAB Show New York attendees, this new feature offers an opportunity to meet first-time exhibitors and attend sessions on topics such as financing new entertainment ventures, esports and Next Gen TV. Wednesday’s pop-up will center on startups, and Thursday’s event will feature technology and content pertinent to the podcasting industry.