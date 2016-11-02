Miller Camera Support to Showcase Latest Fluid Heads, Pedestals

NEW YORK—Miller Camera Support will display the arrowX Series of fluid heads and Combo Live Pedestal Series at NAB Show New York. Each arrowX Fluid Head features the new CB PLUS, a unique sequential counterbalance design, which takes traditional counterbalancing further, resulting in repeatable, accurate and swift setup. CB PLUS features eight large counterbalance steps, allowing the user to get to their needed position quickly and efficiently. The CB PLUS switch adds a half step enabling counterbalance fine-tuning. This new feature makes the arrowX Series suitable for ENG, EFP, studio, field OB or any other use where frequent and fast rerigging is required.





The new Combo Live Pedestal Series offers users a sturdy design for maximum stability, with reliable and simple-to-use features, making it perfect for live studio applications. With a carry handle for the column and dolly, this compact and portable pedestal range offers an easy setup with column tension control and a safety lock. Its air adjustable column system also allows for quick payload balancing. The Combo Live Pedestal series features precise, smooth low noise in the shot column with a 450mm (17.7 in ) stroke, an independent dolly wheel axle brake system, multiple wheel positions for linear or radius dolly tracking, 125mm dual ball-bearing wheels for quick swivel-turn action and a central hub locking column with adjustable spider arm supports.



Miller Camera Support will be located in booth 1746.



