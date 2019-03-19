MediaKind Focuses on Immersive Content at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—MediaKind will showcase immersive live viewing experiences provided by its portfolio of content creation and distribution products at the NAB Show next month.

Formerly Ericsson Media Solutions, this year marks the company’s first NAB Show under its new moniker, according to CEO Angel Ruiz.

“We are looking forward to demonstrating the full scope of the MediaKind Universe portfolio and show how our innovations and partnerships are responding to consumer demands, especially in immersive live viewing through our latest innovations in 360-degree video delivery,” Ruiz said. “As we rapidly move into a mobile-first world, we are committed to helping our customers reach their potential by delivering high quality immersive media experiences for everyone, everywhere.”

The MediaKind booth will be divided into five defined areas of the “universe,” each addressing a specific trajectory with how content is delivered to the consumer and manifest in the real world as defined media workflows:

Orion – Immersive and compelling consumer experiences through the advancement of Media Platforms, Content Discovery, Targeted Advertising, Content Rights Distribution and actionable insights via end-to-end analytics. Delivering the as-a-Service capabilities across consumer applications

– Immersive and compelling consumer experiences through the advancement of Media Platforms, Content Discovery, Targeted Advertising, Content Rights Distribution and actionable insights via end-to-end analytics. Delivering the as-a-Service capabilities across consumer applications Pictor – Optimizing Storage and Delivery enabling Catch Up & Cloud DVR and true optimization across the entire AV pipe whilst ensuring that content is available on any screen, any device at the highest quality

– Optimizing Storage and Delivery enabling Catch Up & Cloud DVR and true optimization across the entire AV pipe whilst ensuring that content is available on any screen, any device at the highest quality Aquila – Efficient, optimal-quality processing for all screens, delivering broadcast quality OTT, operationally efficient headends, and ATSC 3.0 propositions

– Efficient, optimal-quality processing for all screens, delivering broadcast quality OTT, operationally efficient headends, and ATSC 3.0 propositions Cygnus – Ensuring quality content is delivered securely across Contribution and Primary Distribution networks, leveraging applicable standards and the benefits of Cloud deployment

– Ensuring quality content is delivered securely across Contribution and Primary Distribution networks, leveraging applicable standards and the benefits of Cloud deployment Vega – Ensuring a smooth implementation and operation of the MediaKind Universe solutions as well as demonstrating how value is created in the ‘as-a-Service’ model.

MediaKind execs will discuss the company’s latest products for advertising and distribution rights; recent developments in optimized end-to-end media delivery; new advances for all-IP, OTT and UHD/HDR delivery; and its SaaS capabilities through recent advances within Linear and On Demand processing, cloud-based TV platform, MediaFirst, and IPTV Mediaroom platform.

The company will also recreate a multi-partner, collaborative proof of concept demonstration, which saw companies including Deutsche Telekom, TiledMedia and Magnum Film enable the world’s first multi-channel 6K 360-degree live sports event during a basketball match in Germany in December 2018 to an audience of real-world consumers.

MediaKind will be in booth SU7210