Maxon Displaying 3D Modeling and VR Tools at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Maxon will highlight the new features and tools of its Cinema 4D Release 17 (R17) 3D software at the 2016 NAB Show. Designed to streamline the 3D visual effects and motion graphics and design workflow, R17 includes new Lens Distortion tools for improved motion tracking.

Cinema 4D Release 17

R17 also features a new Take System that provides complete and flexible scene handling to manage render layers and animation variations, as well as reworked Spline Tools for manipulating points, lines, tangents, arcs, and more.

For creating compelling virtual reality content, Maxon will also showcase CV-VR Cam, a new Cinema 4D plugin for rendering VR content, and a companion tutorial series that helps CG artists learn the technical aspects of creating pre-rendered or interactive VR video content.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Maxon will be in booth SL9110. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com