Inter BEE Schedules IP Live Transmission Panel

TOKYO—IP is considered the next generation method of live transmission, and so the Inter BEE conference is giving it a special platform. The conference has announced that it will host a special session that will feature representatives from all proposed IP transmission methods, including AIMS, ASPEN, NMI, IP-VRS and NDI.

The session will be split into two parts. Part one will provide an explanation of each represented method, and part two will serve as a panel discussion on the compatibility of each method, cost for IP transmission and its prospects. Method reps participating include Michael Cronk, chairman of the board at AIMS and vice president of core technology at Grass Valley; Mo Goyal, director of product marketing at Evertz, for ASPEN; Sony’s Deputy General Manager Teruo Kajiura for NMI; Kazunori Nakamura, senior manager of marketing and business development at Media Global Links, for IP-VRS; and Will Waters, NewTek’s director of product marketing and sales enablement, for NDI.

All of these reps will also take part in the panel discussion, along with For-A Engineering Department General Manager Masanori Wada as the moderator, and Tetsuya Miyazawa, general manager of Imaging network division for Panasonic/AVC, as another panelist.

The session will take place on Nov. 18 from 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. local time.

Inter BEE is scheduled to run from Nov. 16-18 at Makuhari Messe convention center in Tokyo.