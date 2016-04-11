'Innovating as One' the Focus for Harmonic at 2016 NAB Show

SAN JOSE, CALIF.—Following its acquisition of Thomson Video Networks, Harmonic is highlighting its latest innovations for agile video delivery at the 2016 NAB Show, booth #SU1210. Using the combined company’s comprehensive portfolio of solutions, content and service providers can quickly launch new revenue-generating services with the industry’s lowest TCO, deploy more flexible video infrastructures, increase workflow efficiency and deliver pristine video quality.

“Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks are now one company, and at NAB we are showcasing our unified vision for agile video delivery,” said Bart Spriester, senior vice president, Video Products at Harmonic. “In one booth visitors can see innovative solutions that simplify the ability to distribute and deliver pristine video to any device, add great flexibility to broadcast workflows through cloud-based media processing, and take optimal advantage of available bandwidth via next-generation compression technologies. The joint innovation of Harmonic and Thomson Video Networks lets our customers create, deliver and monetize superior-quality video on any screen with extraordinary agility and cost efficiency.”

Key highlights include:

Software-Based Media Processing: The next evolution of thegroundbreaking Harmonic VOS media-processing platform is designed to simplify the processing and distribution of live content to any screen, enabling media companies and pay-TV operators to launch OTT services in minutes on public or private infrastructure with industry-leading video quality.

The next evolution of thegroundbreaking Harmonic VOS media-processing platform is designed to simplify the processing and distribution of live content to any screen, enabling media companies and pay-TV operators to launch OTT services in minutes on public or private infrastructure with industry-leading video quality. New Ultra HD (UHD) Capabilities: New content preparation and delivery capabilities for Harmonic’s broad portfolio of UHD solutions include the latest version of the ViBE 4K UHD encoder, featuring support for the HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) high dynamic range (HDR) technologies, and low-latency, high-bitrate 4:2:2 encoding for 4K contribution applications; the addition of UHD encoding capabilities to the ViBE CP6000 contribution platform; and the ability to deliver high-quality UHD over the Internet with the software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine.

New content preparation and delivery capabilities for Harmonic’s broad portfolio of UHD solutions include the latest version of the ViBE 4K UHD encoder, featuring support for the HDR10 and Hybrid Log-Gamma (HLG) high dynamic range (HDR) technologies, and low-latency, high-bitrate 4:2:2 encoding for 4K contribution applications; the addition of UHD encoding capabilities to the ViBE CP6000 contribution platform; and the ability to deliver high-quality UHD over the Internet with the software-based Harmonic PURE Compression Engine. High-Density Transcoding: With an upgrade path to HEVC, the ViBE XT1000 Xtream high-density transcoder provides a smooth and cost-effective solution for advanced video delivery. Supporting any-to-any format transcoding, the ViBE XT1000 is ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH and DTTV services, as well as multiscreen delivery.

With an upgrade path to HEVC, the ViBE XT1000 Xtream high-density transcoder provides a smooth and cost-effective solution for advanced video delivery. Supporting any-to-any format transcoding, the ViBE XT1000 is ideal for linear broadcasts on cable, IPTV, DTH and DTTV services, as well as multiscreen delivery. Immersive 360 Degree Virtual Reality Viewing Experience: The Electra X3 UHD media processor is combined with select ecosystem partners to provide an immersive professional sports 360 degree virtual reality viewing experience. Utilizing UHD delivery ensures a no-comprise VR solution for broadcast quality HD imagery.

The Electra X3 UHD media processor is combined with select ecosystem partners to provide an immersive professional sports 360 degree virtual reality viewing experience. Utilizing UHD delivery ensures a no-comprise VR solution for broadcast quality HD imagery. ATSC Broadcasting: The Harmonic ATSC solution helps broadcasters overcome the challenges of channel sharing today while easing the migration to ATSC 3.0 tomorrow.

The Harmonic ATSC solution helps broadcasters overcome the challenges of channel sharing today while easing the migration to ATSC 3.0 tomorrow. Edge Playout and Regionalization: Harmonic is showcasing a fully integrated and centrally managed portfolio of satellite and Internet-based solutions for enhanced content differentiation at the edge of a primary distribution network ranging from targeted ad replacement and transcoding in the ProView line of integrated receiver-decoders to full edge playout with the FUZE-1 playout system.

Harmonic is showcasing a fully integrated and centrally managed portfolio of satellite and Internet-based solutions for enhanced content differentiation at the edge of a primary distribution network ranging from targeted ad replacement and transcoding in the ProView line of integrated receiver-decoders to full edge playout with the FUZE-1 playout system. High-Performance Media Storage:The new Harmonic MediaGrid 4000 scale-out shared storage solution is optimized for diverse media workflows and offers twice the performance of the MediaGrid 3000 system, as well as a 50 percent increase in storage capacity.

Further information about Harmonic and the company’s products is available at www.harmonicinc.com.

