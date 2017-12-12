Imagine Webinar to Exam 3.0 Opportunities

FRISCO, TEXAS—Imagine Communications will tackle the topic of ATSC 3.0 and the opportunities it presents broadcasters during a webinar at 11 a.m. EST on Dec. 13.

Company CTO Steve Reynolds and Chief Product Officer (CPO) Sarah Foss will host a panel of industry experts in a conversation about the new standard and why broadcasters who aren’t sure why they should care about the new standard should.

Besides Reynolds and Foss, the panelists will include Rich Redmond, CPO, GatesAir; Chet Dagit, CEO, Lokita Solutions. The webinar panel will be moderated by Allan McLennan, founder and president, PADEM Media Group.

Topics will include:

· The state of 3.0 from a regulatory, standards and market point of view

· Insight into new revenue-driving opportunities made possible by the standard

· An examination of the FCC’s elimination of the main studio rule and how it relates to 3.0

· Low-risk ways to benefit from 3.0

· Tips on making a smooth 3.0 transition

Visit the Imagine Communications registration page to sign up.

For a comprehensive list of TV Technology’s ATSC 3.0 coverage, see our ATSC3 silo.