Imagine Products Spotlights LTO Archiving Solution at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Imagine Products will unveil Pre-Roll Post, an application that makes LTO tape archiving easier and more cost-effective at the 2016 NAB show. Pre-Roll Post automates the indexing of camera originals—including thumbs, proxies, and metadata—while backing up full-resolution media to local disk, LTO tapes or optical disc.

This cross-platform solution takes advantage of the open source Linear Tape File System format, which mounts a tape as a volume (hard disk) within OS X, making it possible to write and read from tape as if it were a disk, without proprietary software or formatting.

It enables users to create non-proprietary backups of any file or folder using LTFS, and streamlines the process of placing any file type onto an LTO-7, LTO-6, or LTO-5 tape, or onto Sony's Optical Disc Archive . As a hardware-independent system, Pre-Roll Post can be used with any LTFS-compliant tape drive or Sony ODA.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Imagine Products will be in booth SL10827. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.