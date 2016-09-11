IBC2016: R&S Releases THU9evo Transmitter

AMSTERDAM—Rohde & Schwarz has come to IBC2016 with its latest liquid-cooled, UHF high power transmitter in tow, the THU9evo. The transmitter is capable of delivering output powers from 1.5 kW to 96.5 kW for COFDM and 1.65 kW to 106 kW for ATSC; it offers 17.4 kW (COFDM) and 19 kW (ATSC) per rack.

The THU9evo has an intelligent algorithm that can be deployed with a press of a button that optimizes amplifier parameters for the transmitter to reach maximum energy efficiency.

It is aided by the PHU903 high-power amplifier, providing max efficiency combined with the capability to operate across the entire UHF range. This is made possible by R&S Multiband Doherty technology, which ensures network operators are prepared for 700 MHz spectrum clearance and reallocation.

The THU9evo is a new version of the THU9 platform and carries over the R&S MultiTX concept and R&S Tx9 generation’s intuitive GUI.

The THU9evo is now available. Rohde & Schwarz is located at stand 7.E25 during IBC 2016.