IBC2016: Panasonic Tackles 4K, MoIP and HDR

AMSTERDAM—IBC 2016 is underway, and Panasonic has a number of new pieces of equipment that boost its 4K camera and Media over IP technology.

AG-UX180

Panasonic had previously announced its new AG-UX180 and AG-UX90 cameras that would be on display, as well as the VariCam Pure system. But additional new technology that is being showcased includes a new firmware update for the VariCam LT that adds the ability for RAW signal output through two 3G-SDI terminals to an external RAW recorder at 4K or UHD 60p. These RAW recordings will be compatible with Convergent Design’s Odyssey 7Q and 7Q+ and Atomos Inc.’s Shogun Inferno. The recorded CinemaDNG file is compatible with DaVinci Resolve 12.5.1, Drastic Media Reactor 5.04 and expected versions of NLE and grading systems.

A prototype 4K 360-degree camera designed for virtual reality viewing is also being showcased by Panasonic. The prototype has four cameras that are synchronized to create a single 4K equi-rectangular image; the camera also features a camera head and camera base unit with connecting cables.

Additional camera information include launch details of the AK-UB300. This 4K camera will come equipped with a B4 mount and provides 4K output and HD-SDI output; tt will be available in November. A full-HD integrated outdoor camera has also been announced for release in summer 2017.

Panasonic also has the AU-XPD3 expressP2 card reader, which was a collaboration with Intel. Designed for supporting HD data transfer, the AU-XPD3 comes equipped with Thunderbolt 3 for data speeds up to 10 Gbps. Panasonic is planning a first quarter 2017 release.

The company’s Media over IP technology, using a new MoIP gateway for 4K and UHD, is also getting a spotlight. The technology can deliver HD MoIP networks in nearly real-time for seamless video switching.

Some of the other equipment that is on display includes the AVC Ultra-LongG video format, which is now integrated with Avid, and a new 1.5-inch HD viewfinder, the AJ-CVF50G, that is expected to be released this winter.

Panasonic is displaying all of this at its stand 11.C45.