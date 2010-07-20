IBC Conference Expands, Discounts Still Available



The IBC Conference is growing all the time and we have now added an extra hall for 2010. But some things are finite and early bird registration for IBC2010 is only open until 17 August. That gives you just less than a month to take action and register for FREE entry to the show — probably less time when you take things such as summer holidays into account! Register now and save yourself €60 on the entrance price, as well as being able to take advantage of significant savings at the conference as well.





IBC Expands into Thirteenth Hall

Reflecting both the pre-eminence of IBC as a global tradeshow and the continuing uptick in the economy, IBC is pleased to announce a new Hall for IBC2010. Situated right in the heart of the RAI within the Congress Centre, Hall 13 hosts an impressive mixture of Production and Post Production exhibitors, including such names as Carl Zeiss and Clear-Com, as well as the iCafe. To view the new Hall, and the list of exhibitors, click here to for the Interactive Map.



Experience the Connected World

The new Connected World area in Hall 9 brings three of the most exciting, dynamic and rapidly evolving zones at IBC together in one area: the Digital Signage Zone, the Mobile TV Zone and the IPTV Zone. Together they represent a fascinating migration of broadcast technologies into new markets, and a valuable one as well. With the World Cup having provided a significant spike in deployments and uptakes across all three zones, the Connected World will be a must-visit feature of a fascinating IBC.



Upgrade to the Gold Conference Pass

The Gold Pass, sponsored by Wenham Carter, is the ultimate way to experience the IBC Conference. Not only does the pass provide access to all the conference sessions, but adds a wealth of extras to make it a really worthwhile investment. Gold Pass holders have access to reserved seating in the conference rooms; access to the exclusive Gold Lounge (which includes lunch, refreshments and snacks; free WiFi; use of private meeting rooms; and a concierge service); admission to all conference networking drinks events; post-event access to audio and visual presentations (subject to copyright) and more. Book before 17 August and save over €200.



Catching the Eye

One of the most popular features of any IBC, the free “What Caught My Eye” sessions are back and as fascinating as ever. Their format is unchanged — an industry expert looks around the show floor and presents the pick of their findings in an hour-long session — but the subjects evolve to reflect changes in the industry. This year’s trio of topics includes Workflow, Stereoscopic 3D, and Gadgets, which covers everything from camera mounts to pocket software. Check out the IBC2010 Conference Programme for more details.



At the Cutting Edge

Very much an IBC institution, the two-part “Cutting Edge Technologies” session on Friday 10 September traditionally showcases only the very latest developments in the industry and this year is no exception. Presentations will include two on Ultra HD (one focusing on an Ultra HD camera, another on the production and display of Ultra HD programmes), a look at live holoscopic video imaging, live metadata extraction from sporting images, and the automatic conversion of text into virtual human signing. These are fascinating sessions that offer a true glimpse into the future of the industry — book your place now!



Mining the Archive

One of the most pressing problems for broadcasters the world over is how to maintain and then monetise the huge amount of material sitting languishing in their archives. Two sessions on Sunday 12 September look at this problem. The first, “Digital restoration — new technology, new business,” looks at the tools and techniques available in digital restoration that ensure that content meets modern consumer expectations.



The second, “Unearth the vault: exploiting the value of archive content,” introduces such topics as contextual inquiry analysis, the automatic identification of distortions, which occur in tape-to-digital media transfer, and looks in detail at digital preservation strategies for video content.



Conference and Training Discounts for Early Bookings

Early Bird registration for the IBC2010 Conference is available up until August 17, allowing you to save significant amounts on the price of everything from the Flexi-Book four-session pass to the top range Gold Pass sponsored by Wenham Carter. Typical savings are €200 when measured against the price of booking after August 17, and over €300 when compared against the on-site price. Don’t delay — book now and save money.



There is also a full range of discounts in place for those wishing to attend the high-profile Digital Media Training Workshops. The intensive sessions are geared at intermediate to advanced users and based around tools from Adobe, Apple and Avid, as well as featuring sessions on DSLR video, video production, and motion graphics. Register before August 17 and save up to nearly €300 on the on-site price, and up to €130 on the pre-show price booked after that date.



For more information or to register for the IBC Conference and its dynamic sessions and training workshops click here.



