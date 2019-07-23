Make.TV to Feature Live Video Cloud Tech at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Make.TV has reserved its spot on the IBC 2019 exhibit floor so that it can showcase its most recent technology to show attendees.

Most notable of its offerings this year is going to be the Live Video Cloud platform. This system is designed to allow broadcasters of varying sizes to acquire, create, program and distribute multiple hyper-local live video sources from anywhere, and to send them to any destination. The technology can be used for news, sports, entertainment and esports, according to Make.TV.

“Live Video Cloud enables broadcasters to enhance footage acquisition, speed up production and streamline the distribution process without compromising on quality,” said Andreas Jacobi, CEO and co-founder of Make.TV.

During IBC 2019, which takes place in Amsterdam from Sept. 13-17, Make.TV will be located at booth 14.A24.