IBC 2017 Announces Keynote Speakers

LONDON—The lineup of keynote speakers for the IBC 2017 Conference have been announced, as a group of executives will headline four sessions that fit with the show’s theme of “Trust, Truth and Transformation.”

Dan Danker

The show’s series of keynotes will kick off on day one with “Fans, Friends and the Future of Broadcasting.” Dan Danker, product director at Facebook, and Jørgen Madsen Lindemann, president and CEO at Modern Times Group, will lead the discussion on how the rise of fan and friend power in the media ecosystem is driving new approaches to broadcasting. They will seek to answer what new audiences are teaching and how companies are responding.

Brian Sullivan, president and COO, Digital Consumer Group, Fox Networks Group at 21st Century Fox, has been tapped for the session “View from the USA: What Consumer Power Means for Fox Products and Services.” This session will provide insight into the American market and developments of Fox Network’s TV Everywhere services.

There will also be a “CTO Roadmap Keynote” that will feature Balan Nair, executive vice president and chief technology officer at Liberty Global, as well as other yet unannounced industry leaders. The panel will explore some of the biggest challenges in the industry and how they intend to address them.

The “Technology Forward Keynote: What’s Happening in VR, AR and Mixed Reality” will be headlined by Rikard Steiber, president for Viveport and senior vice president, virtual reality, at HTC.

Additional keynotes are expected to be announced in the coming weeks.

IBC 2017 will take place in Amsterdam from Sept. 14-18.