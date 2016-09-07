IBC 2016 Adds HDR, 4K to Big Screen Auditorium

LONDON—IBC has upgraded its Big Screen Auditorium for IBC 2016, announcing a new installation that features HDR and HFR 4K 3D laser projection and immersive audio. Home to the IBC Big Screen experience, the new features will help share more than 300 speakers during the conference.

The auditorium will feature a pair of Dolby Vision HDR 6P laser-illuminated 4K projectors capable of 31 fL in 2D and 14 fL in 3D with a contrast ratio of 1,000,000:1 and the ability to support all DCI frame rates. A pair of Christie Mirage D4KLH60 HFR 6P laser-illuminated 4K projectors offering 4096x2160, 120 fps, 3D, will also make up part of the auditorium’s equipment. The 7th Sense Design Delta Media Server, which can play content at 120 fps, 4K, 3D, has been added for a special presentation of clips from Ang Lee’s new film “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.” Harkness Screens has also been tapped to provide a 17mx16.69m Matt Plus screen with a 4K Digital Perforation pattern.

The audio setup for this year’s conference will be Dolby Atmos immersive audio, powered by QSC. The QSC stage system is in L-C-R configuration but uses a double center channel array for more headroom. The time-aligned surround channels are augmented for Dolby Atmos with overhead speaker arrays, extra ‘wide channels’ for smooth continuation from the screen o the room, and bass-management to two additional rear twin 18-inch subwoofer systems. Dolby CP750 and Dolby DMA8+ processors patched into a Cadac CDC8 digital console help provide surround sound 5.1 and 7.1 sources. The Dolby Atmos signal is controlled by the Dolby CP850 processor and routed via AES67 to the Q-SYS digital network system and DSP technology with a Core 500i central controller and DPA networked amplifiers.

In total, the Big Screen Auditorium will feature five projectors, 46 loudspeakers, and 128 mixing console channels.