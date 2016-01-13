HPA Tech Retreat Rebrands Demo Room to Innovation Zone

LOS ANGELES—If you’re looking for the Demo Room at the upcoming HPA Tech Retreat, don’t be alarmed when you can’t find it, as the HPA has announced that it has rebranded the Demo Room to the Innovation Zone. Designed for learning and discovery, the Innovation Zone focuses on new products and technologies in the market.

The Innovation Zone is a curated educational area where companies can work individually or with others to present workflow systems, including content distribution processes, experimental and conceptual products. Startups are also encouraged to apply. Applications are reviewed to determine eligibility to participate. To see a list of current participants, click here.

The HPA Tech Retreat is a gathering of engineering, technical and creative talent, as well as strategic business leaders that focuses on technology for the broadcast and related technology areas. It is set to take place from Feb. 15-19 in Indian Wells, Calif. For more information, visit www.hpaonline.com.