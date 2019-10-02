Hitachi Kokusai to Launch Camera System Accessories at NAB Show New York
NEW YORK—Hitachi Kokusai will unveil the CU-HD550 camera control unit (CCU) and CA-HF550 camera adapter at the upcoming NAB Show New York on Oct. 16–17. The CU-HD550 and CA-HF550 are compatible with all Hitachi 1080p and 1080i Z and SK-series HDTV cameras. The new accessories combine with Hitachi Kokusai’s 1080p60-native studio and field production camera heads, including the Z-HD5500 and recently introduced SK-HD1800.
According to the company, the CU-HD550/CA-HF550 combination offers a lower-cost entry point to production for customers who don’t require the advanced expansion options and extra I/O connections of the flagship CU-HD1300 CCU series.
Compatible with both the new CU-HD550 and existing Hitachi CCU models, the CA-HF550 transmits video, audio, power and control over SMPTE 304M fiber between the camera and CCU. Two HD-SDI connections on the CA-HF550 provide video output at the camera end and can be switched between camera, prompter and return video. The CA-HF550 also provides AC power at the camera head to drive both a prompter and floor monitor through the fiber cable.
The fiber-connected CU-HD550 combines multiformat SDI inputs and outputs with intercom, return video, teleprompter, tally and remote-control interfaces in a heavy-duty 2RU form factor. An RJ-45 network port enables IP-based control, including integration with Ross Video’s open DashBoard control platform.
Also on display will be Hitachi Kokusai’s SK-HD1800 studio and field production camera. The feature-packed, 1080p SK-HD1800 combines the advanced, global shutter CMOS imaging technology first implemented in the company’s popular Z-HD5500 camera with a motorized, remote filter wheel to deliver image quality for mobile and event-based productions.
The new camera adapter and CCU are slated for release in January. The company will exhibit them in booth N438.
