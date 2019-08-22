Harmonic to Feature Cloud, SaaS Innovation for Broadcast, OTT at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Harmonic will showcase real-world deployments of unified broadcast and OTT delivery during IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17, at the RAI Amsterdam.

The company, which offers a variety of video delivery solutions, including SaaS, will show how broadcasters, service providers and content originators are using strategies, based on cloud, on-prem and hybrid environments to deliver video channels more quickly.

Harmonic will demonstrate unified delivery workflows running on-premise and in the cloud to enable delivery of content in multiprotocol environments with the same delay between broadcast and OTT feeds. The company will highlight how its VOS 360 SaaS can be used to launch skinny bundles, create pop-up channels, deploy disaster recovery and stream live sports in UHD.

The company also will spotlight its Spectrum X media servers and VOS360 SaaS being used in real-world hybrid SDI/IP UHD and HDR playout and on-premise/cloud-based channel origination for OTT and broadcast workflows.

Additionally, Harmonic will feature its VOS360 SaaS-based workflow supporting the company’s CDN-enabled primary distribution solution. It will also showcase dynamic ad insertion capabilities within its video SaaS solutions.

At the IBC Future Zone, Harmonic will demo its 8K video delivery on 8K-connected TVs and legacy mobile devices with EyeQ content-aware encoding. The encoding reduces the bandwidth needed for 8K by 50%. There also will be a demonstration of AI-based video compression.

Stephane Cloirec, senior director, video appliances at Harmonic, will speak on how "AI-Driven Video Compression Brings New Revenue Opportunities and Cost Savings for Service Providers,” Sept. 16 at 4:10 p.m. in the Future Zone Theater (Hall 8, Stand F40).

Thierry Fautier, VP of video strategy at Harmonic, will outline the opportunities 5G networks promise and the challenges ahead for 8K in his "Taking a Look at 8K and 5G Technologies" presentation, Sept.14 at 1:50 p.m. in the Future Zone Theater.

See Harmonic at IBC 2019 Stand 1.B20.

More information is available on the company’s website.