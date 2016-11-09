GV Expo Offers Three-Day Pass to DC Post | Production Conference

WASHINGTON—Government Video Expo’s three day DC Post | Production Conference will give you the necessary tools to excel in today’s competitive production landscape, with topics ranging from virtual reality to drones to lighting for documentaries and much more.

This conference is designed for intermediate to advanced professionals in TV, video, film, motion graphics and new media who wish to maximize their creativity and efficiency, and improve their technical skills. Three full days in three parallel tracks means registration for the DCPP Pass will allow you to pick and choose which sessions make the most sense for your workflow.

For example, on Tuesday, December 6th, you could pop into the “VR Basics (Stitch and B**ch) Bootcamp,” where instructor Jeff Greenberg will give you an overview of the post process with VR, examine some of the pain points, and leave you with a practical set of steps involved in VR video production.

Also on Tuesday is an almost four-hour in-depth session on how to “Improve Your Aerial Video and Photography Skills.” Find out how to make your drone work stand out from the crowd with techniques to improve composition, tips for post-processing, an overview on safety and more. At the end of this class you will have a better understanding of working with your drone to become a better pilot, photographer and cinematographer.

On Wednesday, you could choose between a session on “In-Depth Shooting, Lighting & Conducting interviews” or one on “Mastering Video Compression for Web and Mobile Devices.” For those looking to bone up on specific software, there are in-depth sessions on Adobe Premiere Pro, Apple Final Cut Pro X, and Adobe After Effects.

All this and much more is included with the three-day DCPP pass. See the full DCPP schedule, along with detailed descriptions of each session, here.

Government Video Expo will take place Dec. 6-8, 2016, at the Walter E. Washington Convention Center in Washington, D.C. Designed for video, broadcast and AV professionals, Government Video Expo features a full exhibit floor, numerous training options, free seminars, keynotes, panel discussions, networking opportunities, and a new educational series of panel discussions.

Register at http://www.gvexpo.com.