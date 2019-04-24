GV Expo Issues Call for Speakers
WASHINGTON—The 2019 Government Video Expo, which will take place from Dec. 4-5 in Washington, D.C., is accepting proposals for potential speakers to highlight its schedule of sessions and panels.
The GV Expo is interested in people who have experience in a range of topics, including: augmented, virtual and mixed reality; AV and digital signage; cinematography; classroom AV; documentary, non-fiction and wildlife production; editing, graphics and postproduction; encoding, compression and codecs; imaging formats; live and event production; media management and storage; social media/social video strategies; and streaming video.
Interested applicants must have their submissions in by May 31.
