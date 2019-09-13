Gracenote Features Newly Launched Video ID Distribution System at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Nielsen’s Gracenote has launched a new video ID distribution system to make it easier for creators and content owners to distribute movies, TV shows, short-form videos and other types of content to global OTT services, smart device makers and cable and satellite TV service providers.

Gracenote is showing the new ID system and other solutions at the ongoing IBC 2019 convention at the RAI Amsterdam.

Studios and networks that use the Gracenote ID Distribution system can register their content with Gracenote’s Video Database and obtain connected Gracenote IDs to make better search and discovery in program guides, interfaces and OTT catalogs, the company said. They also can submit descriptive metadata, tags and imagery that Gracenote will review and prepare from an editorial point of view for broad distribution.

With Gracenote ID Distribution, content owners and creators can:

Submit movies, TV programs or short form video content for inclusion in Gracenote’s Video Database;

Receive certified Gracenote IDs at the beginning of the content lifecycle; and

Drive the widest possible distribution of their video content to the world’s top VOD and OTT services and smart device manufacturers.

“With the growing popularity of new original programs and short-form video, our global customers face new challenges connecting users to all the content they have to offer,” said Gracenote Chief Product Officer Simon Adams.

“The new Gracenote ID Distribution system will help creators and owners secure the broadest possible distribution of their programming while providing leading VOD and OTT services a means to easily identify and access relevant metadata for next-generation search and discovery experiences.”

On average, video streaming services are home to an average of 40,000 TV episodes and movies, the company said. This can make it challenging for subscribers to discover long-tail programming.

Short-form videos that delve more deeply into storylines, themes and characters of popular TV shows have proven to be effective in captivating audiences and attracting new fans. Connected content IDs and metadata from Gracenote makes it easy to display episodes of short-form content alongside episodes of related long-form content, the company said.

This allows video services providers to drive deeper viewer engagement and offer a one-stop shop for all related content, it said.

