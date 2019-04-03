Grabyo Releases New Grabyo Editor Ahead of 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—A new addition to its slate of products that will be featured at Grabyo’s NAB Show booth includes its newly released advanced video editing tool, the Grabyo Editor,

Grabyo Editor is a browser-based unit for creating short video highlights and social videos. It features an intuitive interface that enables output and is inclusive of transitions, audio edits and titling without the need for specific hardware or software licenses. Other features include a suite of video tools for real-time clipping, live event production and video editing. It has support for square, vertical and horizontal video formats, audio replacement and sponsor integration.

Grabyo Editor will be featured at the company’s booth, SU2202.