GatesAir Plans Celebrations for 95th Anniversary

CINCINNATI—It was 95 years ago that Henry C. Gates founded Gates Radio and Supply Company in 1922, and now GatesAir is planning on celebrating its founding father and its various accomplishments through the years throughout 2017. The company will do so with a number of planned events and activities at both industry tradeshows and special contests.

Things will get going at the 2017 NAB Show, where GatesAir will host its “95 Years Big Kick Off” customer event. Similar receptions are planned for both IBC and The Radio Show in September. In addition, public open houses will be hosted at the company’s Mason, Ohio headquarters and Quincy, Ill., manufacturing facility, where the company first began.

A special customer contest is another part of the celebration. The contest will involve the oldest GatesAir transmitter and oldest “working” GatesAir transmitter installed today, per the company’s press release, with more details being announced in February. Contest winners will be recognized at a private event in November, followed by a public announcement in December.

Additional details on events associated with the yearlong celebration are expected in the coming weeks and months through GatesAir’s website and social media channels.