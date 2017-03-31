‘Games of Thrones’ to Reign Over 2017 NAB Show

WASHINGTON—Be on the lookout for dragons flying around the Las Vegas Convention Center this year, as HBO’s hit show “Game of Thrones” will take part in the 2017 NAB Show. Part of the Creative Master Series and produced in partnership with the Motion Picture Sound Editors, “Game of Thrones: Behind the Scenes With the Filmmakers” will provide insight on the show’s shooting styles and filming methods for the massive production from its producers and creative professionals.

Making up the panel will be Bernadette Caulfield, executive producer; Greg Spence, producer; Anette Haellmigk, director of photography; and Jonathan Freeman, ASC, director of photography. David Geffner, executive editor at ICG Magazine, will moderate.

With a cast of hundreds, locations in multiple countries and nearly 1,900 visual effects shots, the group will go into detail in how they brought the lighting style to each new location, how they block and edit the show’s big turning points, how they blend practical photography with computer graphics and how postproduction handles the content that is distributed across all of HBO’s platforms. The panel will also feature footage from season six.

“Game of Thrones: Behind the Scenes With the Filmmakers” will take place on Monday, April 24 at 2:30 p.m. at booth S220.