NAB Show New York: G&D North America Inc. Expands Its KVM-over-IP Portfolio
NEW YORK-- At NAB Show New York, G&D will showcase its KVM-over-IP matrix system at the NAB Show New York. With solutions for compressed and uncompressed video and transmission over CAT, fiber and IP structures, project needs can be accommodated in a cost-effective way. The new IP series offers further flexibility as it can share network structures. Though the new ControlCenter-IP will include all the matrix features from G&D’s classical ControlCenter series, the necessary mission-critical features for maximum reliability are combined with functions for a user-friendly operation.
G&D will also feature the DP1.2-VisionXG-MC4 KVM extender for uncompressed, latency-free transmission of 8K video at 60 Hz. The dedicated transmission over optical fibers provides enough bandwidth for 4x uncompressed DisplayPort 1.2 video signals, keyboard/mouse, RS232, USB2.0 and audio.
G&D North America Inc. will be on the show floor in booth N919. Visit the NAB Show New York website to register for the show.
The latest product and technology information
Future US's leading brands bring the most important, up-to-date information right to your inbox