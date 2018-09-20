NAB Show New York: G&D North America Inc. Expands Its KVM-over-IP Portfolio

NEW YORK-- At NAB Show New York, G&D will showcase its KVM-over-IP matrix system at the NAB Show New York. With solutions for compressed and uncompressed video and transmission over CAT, fiber and IP structures, project needs can be accommodated in a cost-effective way. The new IP series offers further flexibility as it can share network structures. Though the new ControlCenter-IP will include all the matrix features from G&D’s classical ControlCenter series, the necessary mission-critical features for maximum reliability are combined with functions for a user-friendly operation.

DP1.2-VisionXG-MC4 high-end KVM Extender

G&D will also feature the DP1.2-VisionXG-MC4 KVM extender for uncompressed, latency-free transmission of 8K video at 60 Hz. The dedicated transmission over optical fibers provides enough bandwidth for 4x uncompressed DisplayPort 1.2 video signals, keyboard/mouse, RS232, USB2.0 and audio.

G&D North America Inc. will be on the show floor in booth N919. Visit the NAB Show New York website to register for the show.