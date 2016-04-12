Fusion Launches Ahead of 2016 NAB Show

LONDON & SAN FRANCISCO—Carl J. Dempsey, former CEO of Wohler, and Steve Farmer have announced the launch of their new company, Fusion. The company will take part in the upcoming 2016 NAB Show, where it will spotlight its first product, the ORD-55, a 55-inch OLED 4K reference display system.

ORD-55

The ORD-55 features Independent Processing Quad Mode Operation (IPQ), where four individual processors provide independent control of all channels. In quad mode, the monitor provides four independent 27.5-inch FHD displays; it can also display one large 4K picture with three smaller FHD preview panes. Additional features include a single-link 12G input, viewing angle of 178-degrees, response time of 10 microseconds, 100,000:1 contrast ratio, ultra-wide color gamut, and 12-bit color processing.

Dempsey will serve as Fusion’s CEO, while Farmer is set to be its CTO.

Fusion will be located at booth SL11030 during the NAB Show, which runs from April 16-21 in Las Vegas.