Fujifilm to Feature New Broadcast Lenses at 2019 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Fujifilm’s range of broadcast and cine lenses, as well as its optical technologies, will be the highlight of its NAB Show booth.

The display of its broadcast lenses will include both its 8K lens series and the UA series of broadcast lenses, which support 4K cameras equipped with a 2/3-inch sensor. Specifically, the company will feature the Fujinon UA46x9.5 portable 4K zoom lens, equipped with a 46x zoom, and the Fujinon UA107x8.4 zoom lens, which features a 107x zoom.

UA125x8

Making its premiere at the show will be the Fujinon UA125x8 4K-compatible box-type broadcast zoom lens, offering a zoom ratio of 125x2 and covers focal lengths from 8mm in wide angle to 1,000mm in telephoto. Other under developed products that will get a sneak peak are the Fujinon UA18x7.6 and the Fujinon UA23x7.6, 2/3-inch 4K portable lenses.

The newly announced Premista 28-100mm T2.9 zoom lens is another product coming to NAB. It covers focal lengths of 28-100mm, and combines the large-aperture aspherical lens and the newly developed focus/zoom system. Other cinema lenses expected to be on display include a mock-up of the Premista 80-250mm T2.9-3.5, and lenses from the HK, ZK, XK and MK series.

Additional Fujifilm products that will reside in the company’s booth include the Fujifilm X-T3 digital camera, which supports 4K/60P 4:2:2 10-bit HDMI output and 4K/60P 4:2:0 10-bit recording on an SD card and features ETERNA, Flog and Film Simulation modes; as well as the GFX100Megapixels digital camera, which is equipped with an image sensor with 102 million pixels and an image stabilizing mechanism. There will also be the Z5000 Fujifilm Projector that can project images in various directions by the rotation of the lens.

All of these products will be at booth C7225 during the NAB Show.