Fujifilm to Debut Lightweight Cinema Lenses at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—The Optical Devices Division of Fujifilm will unveil its new MK Series of ultra-compact, lightweight cinema lenses designed with the emerging cinematographer in mind at this year’s NAB Show. The series includes the Fujinon MK18-55mm T2.9 standard zoom lens, with an 18-55mm focal length, and the Fujinon MK50-135mm T2.9 zoom, which will be available this summer.

Fujinon MK 50-135mm

Together, the lenses have a combined focal length range of 18-135mm, in the Super 35mm format, covering the most frequently used range utilized by emerging cinematographers, who typically shoot projects, such as documentaries, online programming, independent films and corporate videos.

These Fujinon cine lenses offer edge-to-edge optical performance, low distortion, a Flange Focal Distance adjustment function, and three rings for manual and independent adjustment of focus, zoom and iris (aperture). They’re compatible with E-mount cameras with Super 35mm/APS-C sensors, although X mount versions are in development. The lenses require only one matte box and filter size between them.

The MK18-55mm and MK50-135mm lenses have a seamless manual iris, zero breathing, no ramping or zoom shift, and a 200-degree focus rotation, while maintaining focus throughout the zoom range. They only weigh 2.16 pounds, with front diameters of 85mm and lengths of 206mm. The MK18-55mm’s minimum object distance (MOD) is .85 meters/2.78 feet, while the MK 50-135mm’s MOD is 1.2m/3.93 feet.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27. Fujifilm’s Optical Devices Division will be in boothC7225. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.