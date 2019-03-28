Friend MTS Arrives at 2019 NAB Show With Piracy-iQ System

LAS VEGAS—Content and revenue protection specialist Friend MTS is looking to expand its reach to North American customers in a couple of ways, the first of which will include a stop at the 2019 NAB Show to spotlight its new Piracy-iQ service, among its other platform, channel and content protection services. In addition, the company has announced that it is establishing its first North America office in Philadelphia.

Piracy-iQ is designed to measure streaming piracy consumption over internet service provider networks for content owners, programmers and pay-TV providers to assess the impact of piracy and track their content protection services performance. The system offers content monitoring and IP address capture, and it enhances the reporting of third-party network flow analysis systems to streamline the generation of piracy analytics. With the system, users can have real-time and post-event analytics with in-depth reporting of piracy consumption patterns. Piracy-iQ operates in both fixed and mobile broadband environments.

On the business side, Friend MTS’ Philadelphia office will include sales and professional services teams and be led by Simon Williamson, the company’s chief commercial officer.

