Forscene Readies Autosync, Closed Caption Solutions for 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—At the 2016 NAB show, Forscene will highlight a new autosync tool that makes it easy for users to create synced, multi-track sequences, regardless of whether the source footage has synced timecode or any timecode at all. This workflow tool simplifies the sync mapping process, while reducing media storage requirements.

Editors can create sync maps for numerous video and/or audio sources in Forscene video editing software using either the original timecode or by assigning an auxiliary timecode to the source, and then editing from a multi-track sequence or a multi-cam clip. Since proxies are created directly from camera sources, editors do not need to store original media during the rough cut. For finishing, they only need to ingest the high-res sources for shots included in the cut-down sequence.

Forscene closed caption technology

Forscene will also show an updated closed caption tool that lets users ingest, create, edit, trim and publish captions just like video or audio tracks on the timeline, making it easier to comply with today’s stricter FCC and CVAA programming caption standards, which now extend beyond TV to include online distribution. Forscene’s new caption tool ensures that captions are accurate, complete, in-sync with the dialogue and not blocking important visual information on-screen.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Forscenewill be in booth SL5305.