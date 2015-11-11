FilmLight and Sony Hit the Road with 4K HDR

LONDON—Looking to capitalize on the industry’s high interest in 4K high dynamic range , Sony and FilmLight have teamed up for a worldwide series of events to demonstrate their color technology for 4K HDR packages.

Combining FilmLight’s products, which include Baselight, Daylight, Baselight for Avid plugin and Slate control panel, and Sony’s BVM-X300 Trimaster EL OLED monitor, colorists demonstrate the creative possibilities of 4K HDR imagery on episodic and long-form content.

The series began prior to IBC 2015 September in London, and has so far visited Buenos Aires, Argentina, Paris and Seville, Spain. Upcoming stops will include Tokyo from Nov. 18-20, Germany from Nov. 30-Dec. 4, and Los Angeles, though no dates have been set as of yet.

For more information, visitwww.filmlight.ltd.uk/news/events/overview.