FCC to Host Workshop Promoting Wider Use of EAS

WASHINGTON – The FCC’s Public Safety and Homeland Security Bureau and the Consumer and Governmental Affairs Bureau will host a workshop to promote the wider use and accessibility of the Emergency Alert System. The workshop is scheduled for Thursday, Aug. 27 at FCC headquarters.

The workshop will focus on two issues: how to expand the use of EAS by emergency managers at the state and local levels, and how to improve the accessibility of alerts to people with disabilities. Discussion on how to empower and encourage state and local emergency managers to utilize the EAS and Wireless Emergency Alert systems more widely will be a big topic. As will accessibility of EAS visual messages of increased usage in national and local alerting. The entire workshop agenda will be announced soon.

The workshop is open to the public, but seating is limited. If you cannot attend, the event will be streamed live with open captioning on www.fcc.gov/live. Those who stream the event can send questions in via email to livequestions@fcc.gov.

The workshop will be held Aug. 27 from 1 p.m. to 4:30 p.m. at FCC headquarters, 445 12th Street, SW, Washington D.C.