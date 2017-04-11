FCC Hosting Webinar on Consumer Help Center

WASHINGTON—Got a gripe about interference complaints or other FCC matters? Here’s a webinar you will find of interest. The FCC is hosting an hour-long webinar that will provide an overview of the Commission’s Consumer Help Center, the online portal for filing complaints and consumer information.

The webinar, which is free, will demonstrate how to navigate the site and explore how consumers can learn about communication services and resolve issues affecting that service. How to file an informal complaint related to access for people with disabilities will also be a topic of discussion during the webinar.

“What the FCC’s Consumer Help Center Can Do for You” will be streamed live at www.fcc.gov/live with open captions. Participants will be able to submit comments and questions by emailing livequestions@fcc.gov or via Twitter using the hashtag #FCCLive.

The webinar will take place on April 24 from 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. ET. No registration is required. Additional information on the webinar will be posted on the event page.