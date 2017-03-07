FAA’s Huerta to Speak at UAS Symposium

ARLINGTON, VA.—With a couple of weeks left before the 2017 FAA UAS Symposium, the Association of Unmanned Vehicle Systems International (AUSVI)—who co-hosts the conference with the FAA—has announced that FAA Administrator Michael P. Huerta plans to address attendees. Panel discussion with other high-ranking government officials and industry executives are also expected.

“We are pleased to welcome Administrator Huerta and other distinguished officials to the UAS Symposium,” said Brian Wayne, president and CEO of AUSVI. “Their participation ensures that key stakeholders from both government and industry will come together to discuss the challenges and opportunities regarding UAS. These conversation are vital as we continue to advance a true, holistic plan for full UAS integration into the airspace, including beyond line of sight operations, flights over people, access to higher altitudes and system platforms over 55 pounds.”

The 2017 FAA UAS Symposium will take place from March 27-29 at the Hyatt Regency in Reston, Va.