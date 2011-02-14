Evertz Microsystems – Joe Cirincione, Vice President of Sales, Central & Western US

Joe Cirincione

Q. What kind of products or services does your company offer for broadcasters?



For the last 10 years Evertz has designed and manufactured audio and video infrastructure equipment for the television broadcast and telco industries. We have been a complete end-to-end broadcast solutions provider for the last 5 years with products for all aspects of broadcast production including content creation, signal distribution and content delivery. Our extensive product lines include routers, master control and branding systems; RF, fiber and terminal gear; as well as master sync generators, closed captioning devices, multi-display monitoring equipment; and production tools and interfaces. Now we have added a new dimension with Complete Asset Management, including servers and IP based products.



Q. What’s new that you will you show at the NAB Show and that TV broadcasters should look for there?



Evertz has a multitude of exciting new products to showcase at NAB this year! We are thrilled to introduce our new Evertz Media Server (EMS), which offers a superior storage network and I/O architecture as well as the ability to perform real-time multi-channel HD or SD ingest, playout and branding for up to hundreds of channels. To assist in managing the EMS, Evertz will be showcasing the Mediator Asset Manager by Pharos, which manages workflow and controls multi-channel playout systems. Evertz will highlight the new features of OvertureRT Live, which is our channel-in-a-box solution. OvertureRT Live, in conjunction with EMS and Mediator, gives our customers a very cost effective solution for multi-channel playout.



In addition, Evertz’ MAGNUM Unified Control will prove to be a crowd pleaser, as its versatile and robust architecture enables the management and configuration of multiple systems from a single point of control. Evertz’ Advanced Optical Transport Platform (ATP) will be featured at our booth thus showcasing our solution to multi-service transport platforms. Evertz will also present MViP Multi-Image Display and Monitoring solution for IP-Based applications, which uses Evertz’s award winning TSM technology to monitor signals at the transport stream level. And finally, broadcasters will be impressed by our new competitive offering of H.264, JPEG2000, and MPEG-2 HD/SD encoders and decoders, as well as our EMX series frames which house EMR multi-format modular routers, EMC master controllers and other high-density system products.



Q. How is your new product offering different from what’s available on the market?



With Evertz entry into the server/storage market, the EMS offers the most scalable, flexible and reliable client/server architecture that has yet to be offered to the media industry. The EMS provides a high-performance core server infrastructure designed to support multi-channel playout facilities for traditional broadcasters as well as tiered, scalable storage for Content Distribution Networks (CDNs). The EMS is the next generation in media I/O subsystems offering multi-channel I/O and content processing, file ingest capabilities, and a fully distributed storage model when coupled with the core server.



The server product line adds to Evertz’ comprehensive hardware offerings and now with our strong partnership with Pharos’ Mediator Media Workflow & Asset Manager Software, Evertz is undeniably the complete solutions and workflow provider. With Mediator, Evertz is the only vendor who can offer complete workflow management solutions with embedded format conversion for facilities that are file-based and/or non file-based. Mediator allows integration of third party systems for quality control as well as generation of low resolution proxies for desktop browse applications. Mediator also performs file preparation and metadata cataloging. Mediator is an innovative approach to file-based workflows that include integrated media asset management and traditional channel playout automation for small or large-scale media server playout systems.



Evertz Media Client/Server (EMS) in combination with Mediator Media Workflow & Asset Manager will enable a more integrated facility with superior automated and efficient workflow management.



Q. How has your company been affected by the current economic situation and what are you doing to get through it?



During the economic recession, Evertz has definitely “held its own” and remained well positioned in the market. With continual increased investment in Research and Development, we are now in a better position to offer more advanced integrated solutions than our competitors. Evertz is one of the few companies worldwide to offer a complete end-to-end product solution for all sectors of the broadcast industry. The breadth of our product lines enables us to reach a wide variety of market segments and provide solutions for every aspect of television production from content creation, aggregation to delivery. Our positive and stable results during the economic crisis can be attributed to Evertz comprehensive and innovative product offerings, our commitment to R&D and our ability to cost-effectively fulfill our customer’s needs. While some of the other large multinational competitors have struggled with divestitures, R&D cut-backs and fragmented product offerings; Evertz has maintained its position as a global industry leader by pioneering new technologies and offering superior products with ease of integration.



Q. Where are you based, and how many employees do you have? Anything else we should know about your company?



Evertz’s main headquarters is located in Ontario, Canada; however, Evertz has experienced immense success and extensive international growth over the past few years resulting in large-scale expansion. With over 1000 employees worldwide, Evertz now has offices in Burbank California, New York, Washington DC, Reading UK, Dubai, Croatia, Belgium, Poland, Hong Kong, Beijing, Singapore and Australia. Founded in 1966, Evertz has over 40 years of experience providing the film and television industry with innovative audio and video infrastructure equipment and exceptional customer support. Our cutting-edge product offerings and dedication to our customers have earned Evertz a worldwide reputation as the complete end-to-end solutions provider for innovative, reliable and high performance broadcast equipment.



