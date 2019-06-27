Details Emerge on IBC 2019 Conference, Speaker Lineup

Cécile Frot-Coutaz, head of EMEA at YouTube, is one of several keynote speakers scheduled for IBC 2019.

LONDON—IBC conference organizers today announced keynote speakers and conference tracks for this year’s gathering in Amsterdam, which features Cécile Frot-Coutaz, head of EMEA at YouTube, as one of several keynoters and five conference tracks.

The organizers, formerly known as the IBC Content Steering Group, have assigned a different focus each day of the conference corresponding to the different stages of the end-to-end media content chain. More than 300 experts will address the new conference tracks, which include:



Create & Produce: Creating Disruption , which will look at new technologies and concepts, such as interactivity and 8K;

which will examine A.I. and other new technologies in the media supply chain;

which will dive into the new business models disrupting the industry;

which will focus on the media consumption habits of consumers and next-gen fan engagement;

which will highlight the concept of brands as broadcasters and new ad models.

Other IBC highlights include: Tech Talks, a technical papers and in-depth discussion feature, will also be a part of each daily track; the Global Gamechangers stage where tech innovators and business disruptors share their ideas; the Esports Showcase with an esports tournament, panels, keynotes and interviews; the Media-Telecom Catalyst, a look at three projects involving Al Jazeera, Associated Press, BBC R&D, RTE along with telecoms aimed at leveraging 5G, A.I. and data management; and the Big Screen, featuring the latest in cinema projection and sound equipment.

Kirsty Wark, an award-winning news presenter and journalist, will host the IBC 2019 Leaders’ Forum. The Cyber Security Forum and Telco & Media Innovation Forum are also included in this year’s lineup.

The IBC Awards ceremony, scheduled for Sept. 15, will include two new awards, the Young Pioneer Award and the Social Impact Award.

IBC 2019 will be held at the RAI Amsterdam, Sept. 13-17. To register, visit the IBC website.