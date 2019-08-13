Deadline Approaching for IBC 2019 Best of Show Awards

A reminder for exhibitors at IBC 2019: The deadline to nominate a product for the Best of Show Awards is approaching.

The Best of Show Awards—supported by Future’s media and entertainment technology brands TVBEurope, PSNEurope and Radio World International—are a chance for companies to raise awareness for new products and services that will be featured at IBC. All nominated products will be recognized by those publications as well as Future titles like TV Technology, Radio World, Creative Planet Network, AV Technology Europe and Installation.

The winners of the Best of Show Awards will be determined by a panel of independent industry experts during the conference. All nominees will receive a stand visit with the judge to get a first-hand look at the product. Nominees will be judged on general quality and relevance of the product; design and build quality; business/operational benefits; innovation in concept/design/delivery; technical excellence; cost effectiveness; and game-changing ability.

To nominate a product, companies must follow the registration procedure detailed at here. The deadline for registering nominees is Sept. 9; winners will be announced on Sept. 16 during the conference.

The 2019 IBC Show will take place Sept. 13-17 at RAI Amsterdam.