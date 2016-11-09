DC Drone Film Fest Closes Nov. 11

WASHINGTON—We are in the final days for interested entrants to submit their drone videos into the DC Drone Film Festival, as the deadline for submission is this Friday, Nov. 11.

In its first year, the DC Drone Film Festival is produced in conjunction with the National Drone Show and celebrates the visionary work of drone videographers from around the world. Entrants can submit to any of six categories: Narrative, Nature, Sports, Architecture, Corporate/Industrial/Business, and Shorts. The festival is open to content filmed anywhere on the globe, but should not exceed five minutes and must consist of at least 50 percent of drone footage.

Winning films in each category will receive a $250 cash prize and will be screened throughout the 2016 National Drone Show held in Washington D.C. in December. Creators of three of the winning videos will receive a Blackmagic Micro Cinema Camera.

For more information on the festival or to submit your film, click here.