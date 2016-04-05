Day Sequerra to Debut I-Mix 5.1 Monitor at 2016 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Day Sequerra will debut the new I-Mix 5.1 headphone monitoring system at the 2016 NAB Show. Designed for accurate rendering of a discreet 5.1 soundstage, this monitor provides sonic accuracy and quick assessment of 5.1 surround audio, including program quality, levels and loudness.

The I-Mix 5.1 monitor works with any preferred type of headphone, including open backed, closed back, in ear or ear buds, without need for individual HRTF calibration or other special setup.

It also doesn’t require artificial ambience or special encoding to accurately reproduce multichannel audio in headphones. It ships with three sets of AES digital inputs and features the latest version ITU-R BS.1770 loudness measurement system and built-in webserver, with an optional HD-SDI input.

The I-Mix 5.1 Monitor is designed for use by broadcasters, production houses, content creators, recording studios, mastering houses and HDTV networks.

The 2016 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 18-21. Day Sequerra will be in booth N3426. For more information, visit www.nabshow.com.