Cooke Optics to Debut Two New Lenses at IBC 2019

AMSTERDAM—Cooke Optics will introduce two new lenses at IBC 2019, Sept. 13-17.

The S7/i Full Frame Plus T2.0 16mm prime lens is the widest focal length lens in the S7/i range of lenses, designed for shooting full frame, including up to at least the full sensor area of the RED Weapon 8K (46.31mm image circle), the Sony VENICE full frame digital motion picture camera system and the ARRI ALEXA LF large format camera system.

Cooke Optics’ new Anamorphic 135mm Full Frame Plus T2.3 joins the company’s anamorphic prime lens range.

See Cooke Optics at IBC 2019 Stand 12.D10.

More information is available on the company’s website.