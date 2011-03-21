Comrex - LiveShot



Comrex introduces the LiveShot Video over IP codec, designed to deliver live video and audio over a range of IP networks. LiveShot is used by TV stations and networks to deliver high quality, low latency video from anywhere Internet access is available. LiveShot leverages the success of Comrex ACCESS audio IP codecs and uses the same technology to smooth out the "bumps" on the public Internet to allow broadcast-quality live video streaming. LiveShot is especially optimized to perform well on challenging IP networks like 3G, 4G and satellite-based links. NAB attendees can see it LIVE at Comrex booth C3207 in the Central Hall.



Website:www.comrex.com



