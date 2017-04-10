Comark to Perform Live Glass-to-Glass ATSC 3.0 Demo at 2017 NAB Show

LAS VEGAS—Hitachi Kokusai Electric Comark LLC (Comark) is preparing a live glass-to-glass ATSC 3.0 demo—from image capture through RF transmission and reception—for the 2017 NAB Show. The exhibit will feature the company’s ATSC 3.0 Starter solution, which integrates HEVC encoding of SD, HD and UHD programs, the Broadcast Gateway and a simple user interface for system configuration.

The ATSC 3.0 Starter works with the EXACT-V2 exciter IP-optimized platform featuring 7 GbE ports. It’s compatible with the STL interface (A/324) and offers an optional built-in ALP encapsulation and dualCast technology, which can be upgraded from ATSC 1.0 to 3.0. During the demo, the company’s Z-HD5500 studio and field production cameras will capture video, and its QoS-1000 RF testing and monitoring solution will monitor the transmitter’s RF output.

Parallax

Comark will also display its new Parallax medium to high-power liquid cooled, solid-state transmitter, available in UHF and now VHF band 3. With the highest RF output power capability and power density on the market, the Parallax stacks up to 16 VHF power amplifiers (PA) in a single rack cabinet and delivers up to 23kW.

Power levels can be scaled higher with multiple cabinets or scaled back to as few as 3x1.6kW amplifiers for 4.3kW output power. The VHF PA’s utilize Doherty LDMOS technology that delivers up to 50 percent efficiency, with an equivalent output power in ATSC 1.0 (8VSB) and ATSC 3.0 (OFDM).

Parallax can be controlled and monitored via an optional Wi-Fi connection using a smart phone or digital tablet, and the control system enables Comark’s customer service group to remotely diagnose transmitter operations and perform remote software updates.

The 2017 NAB Show takes place in Las Vegas, April 24-27.