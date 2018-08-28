Clear-Com to Showcase New Gear for Eclipse at IBC2018

AMSTERDAM—Clear-Com will feature a new high-density frame card for its Eclipse HX digital matrix at the 2018 IBC show, Sept. 13-17 at the RAI in Amsterdam.

The company’s E-IPA is an audio-and-intercom-over-IP connection card for the Eclipse HX digital matrix that delivers 64 low-latency and high audio bandwidth streams to new and existing Clear-Com IP-based devices and is natively AES67 compliant and hardware SMPTE 2110-30 ready. E-IPA serves up to 256 IP ports in the Eclipse HX-Median and Omega systems.

The E-IPA card comes in 16, 32, 48, and 64-port options, and can fit in up to three Eclipse HX-Delta system frames, and up to four Median and Omega system frames.

“The high-density 64-port version also means that our users don’t have to use up valuable frame card slots to meet their needs. This is truly what IP promises and delivers,” said Simon Browne, Vice President of Product Management at Clear-Com.

Clear-Com will be at Stand 10. D29.