Chernock to Present ATSC 3.0 Update at ICCE 2017

PRINCETON, N.J.—ATSC 3.0 will be ringing in the new year by providing an update on the next-generation standard’s latest development during IEEE’s International Conference on Consumer Electronics, held in conjunction with CES 2017. Dr. Richard Chernock, Triveni Digital’s chief science officer and chair of ATSC’s Technology and Standards Group (TG3), will be among the participates in the panel.

Dr. Richard Chernock

The planned session will provide an overview of the new ATSC 3.0 standards and have panelists reflect on the opportunities that leveraging an all-IP based distribution platform provides by improving the consumer TV experience via broadcast and broadband paths and enabling new digital services.

Joining Chernock as part of the panel will be Skip Pizzi, NAB senior director of new media technologies, chair of Specialist Group on System Requirements and Program Management for ATSC 3.0, and vice chair of TG3; Luke Fay, staff software system engineer at Sony Electronics, chair of Specialist Group on Physical Layer, and vice-chair of TG3; and Madeleine Noland, consultant to LG Electronics, chair of Specialist Group on Application and Presentation, chair of S33-3, and vice chair of S31. Wayne Luplow, vice president of Zenith R&D and a member of the ATSC Board of Directors, will lead the session.

The panel will take place on Jan. 8, 2017 on the second floor of the North Hall of the Las Vegas Convention Center. For more information, visit www.icce.org/conference/.

