CES 2017 Registration Now Open

ARLINGTON, VA.—CES is celebrating 50 years with its annual conference and has officially opened its doors, as registration for the event is now available. CES 2017 is expected to feature more than 3,800 exhibiting companies showcasing new products and innovations in 24 product categories.

This trade-only event offers advanced registration at a price of $100 through Dec. 20, which will increase to $300 on Dec. 21. New requirements for registration include registrants providing their date of birth in an effort to boost security. Once approved, attendees will be able to pick up their badges at more than 25 locations in Las Vegas, including McCarran International Airport, show hotels, and exhibit venues.

CES 2017 is scheduled to take place from Jan. 5, 2017-Jan. 8, 2017 in Las Vegas. For more information visit www.ces.tech. To register, click here.