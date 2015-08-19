Cartoni to Debut New Focus Fluid Heads at IBC 2015

ROME—In its 80th year, camera support provider Cartoni has announced that it will premiere four new Focus Fluid heads designed for today’s smaller, lighter cameras at the 2015 IBC Show. The new Focus 8, 12, 18 and 22 can accommodate a variety of cameras, lenses and accessory packages from zero to 48.5 pounds, and each consisting of Cartoni’s counterbalance system.

Focus 12

The Focus fluid heads are made with lightweight magnesium alloy and feature 90 degrees of adjustment. The Focus 8 uses a sliding plate compatible with Sachtler Ace and Manfrotto standard plates, while the Focus 12, 18 and 22 come with a Euro plate compatible with most tripods. Focus 12, 18 and 22 also come with a switchable, illuminated level bubble, and offer 100mm ball base fitting; Focus 8 has a 75 mm ball base fitting.

All new Focus fluid heads will be on display at booth 11.E30.

IBC 2015 will take place from Sept. 11-15 in Amsterdam.